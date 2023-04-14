The Times Area Roundup: Benning’s clout lifts Streator over Rock Island in 9

At Streator, Christian Benning slammed a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Streator Bulldogs a 5-4 win over Rock Island on Thursday afternoon.
The shot made Benning (3.2 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 4 K) himself the winning pitcher in the nonconference contest, in relief of Landon Muntz (5.1 IP4 R, 8 H2 K, 1 BB). Muntz had two hits at the plate, and Noah Camp (3 RBI) added a double.
Henry-Senachwine 5, Marquette 3: At Henry, Marquette saw host Henry-Senachwine score three times in the last of the sixth and hold on to top the Crusaders in Tri-County Conference play.
For the Cru (9-2, 4-1), Krew Bond (2 R, HR, 3 RBI) and Logan Nelson (R, 2B) each slammed two hits in the loss, suffered by Bond (1 IP, 3 ER, 3 H, 2 K, 3 BB) in relief of Aiden Thompson (5 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 6 K, 1 BB). The Marquette loss leaves it and Putnam County each with one defeat in the league.
Serena 9, Hiawatha 2: At Serena, the Huskers slammed 10 hits, two each by Tanner Faivre (3B, R), Leo Brennan (2B, 3 R, 2 RBI) and Hunter Staton (2B, HR, R, 3 RBI).
Carson Baker added a triple, and Bryce Shannon and Todd Smith had a double each in support of pitchers Faivre 1.2 IP, 0 R, 2 K), Cam Figgins (2 IP, 2 R, 4 K, 5 BB) and Baker (3.1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 8 K, BB).
Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 13, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 12: At Roanoke, the Warriors saw a 12-6 lead completely disappear in a seven-run last of the seventh inning for the Rockets, who escaped with the win.
Reed Frazier (1 IP, 7 ER, 2 K, 7 BB) and Ethan Schumm (0.1 IP, 3 R, 2 ER) suffered through that late rally on the mound in relief of starter Tucker Hill (5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 5 K, 4 BB).
Dylan Jenkins (2B, 2 R, RBI) tagged three hits. Carter Ewing (2B, 2 R), Mason Sterling (2B, 2 R, 3 RBI) and Connor Dodge (2b, 2 RBI) each chipped in a pair of hits. Frazier (2 R) pounded a home run.
Softball
Streator 15, Lisle 0: At Lisle, McKenna Ondrey fired a no-hitter as the Bulldogs rolled to 7-4 with the Illinois Central Eight Conference road victory.
Marquette 14, Henry-Senachwine 1: At Henry, the Crusaders were already up 6-0 before an eight-run fourth inning made the Tri-County contest a rout for winning pitcher Kaylee Killelea (4 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 4 K) and reliever Lindsey Kaufmann (1 IP).
Marquette (11-1) got three hits from Makayla Backos, and two each from Kaufmann (3B, 3 RBI), Avery Durdan (R, RBI), Taylor Cuchra (2B, 2 R), Emma Rinearson (3 R, 2 RBI) and Kealey Rick (2 R, 3 RBI).
Serena 16, Hiawatha 0: At Serena, a 10-run first inning was all the Huskers needed to give the win to Jenna Setchell (4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 10 K, 0 BB) in the circle.
Hammering out two hits each for Serena (8-4) were RayElle Brennan (2B, 2 R, RBI), Setchell (R, 3 RBI), Cassie Walsh (R, 2 RBI) and Cali Edwards (R, 2 RBI), while Paisley Twait (3 R, 2 RBI) smacked a home run and Alexis Linder (2 RBI) added a double.
Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 10, Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 0: At Roanoke, Shae Simons fired off a one-hit shutout for the Warriors, striking out 13 without a walk in the win.
At the plate, Olivia Chismarick (2B, 3B 3 R, 3 RBI) had a big day, while Simons (RBI) helped herself with two hits.
Sycamore 13, Sandwich 2: At Sycamore, the Spartans rebounded from a 1-0 deficit with four runs in the third and went on to the Interstate Eight Conference victory.
Alexis Sexton smacked two hits, Peyton Dudzik had a triple and Alexis Sinetos added a double in the loss, suffered in the circle by Aubrey Cyr (4 IP, 6 ER, 8 H, 5 K, 1 BB). Hailey Hoffman (1.1 IP, 6 R, 7 H) pitched in relief.
Track and field
Marengo 68, Ottawa 30: At Marengo, Caden Lage, Kaden Geiger, Jac Pongracz and Logan Mills won the 4x100 (52.04) and 4x200 relays (1:52.79), while Geiger won the high jump (1.42m) and Connor Vedder took the long jump (5.41m), but the Pirates fell in the dual.
Seconds went to Geiger in the triple jump (10.36m), Oliver Ruvalcaba in the 800 (2:36.83), and Sean Farrell in the 1600 (6:17.34).
Sandwich boys, girls first at home meet: At Sandwich, the Indians posted 221 ¼ points to best Mooseheart (79 ¾) and IMSA (78). Newark was fourth (45) and Somonauk fifth (32).
Two firsts for the Indians went to Dylan Young in the 400 (56.45) and high jump (1.8m) and Shaun Smith in the 100 hurdles (18.98) and 300 hurdles (48.22).
Other firsts went to Hudson Wills in the 1600 (4.55.0), Daniel Reedy the shot put (12.95m), Simeion Harris the long jump (5.66m) and three relays teams: the 4 x 100 of Jaedon Thompson, Kayden Page, Nathan Hill and Harris (45.8), the 4 x 200 of Hill, Ayden Russell, Adan Frieders and Kahari Moore (1:40.44) and 4 x 400 of Thompson, Page, Harris and Brodie Case (3:36.390).
The Sandwich girls team won with 153 points. Newark was again fourth (39), Somonauk fifth (32) and Earlville seventh (26).
Tops for the Indians were first from Claire Allen in the shot put (11.93m) and discus (38.08m), Alexis Henkins in the high jump (1.37m), Jodi Pahle the long jump (4.09m) and Miya Klossing the triple jump (8.22m).
On the track, Sandwich winners were Sunny Weber in the 800 (2:19.39), Joanna Rivera the 400 (1:08.15), Emily Urbanski the 1600 (6:00.61), Ashley Hintz the 300 hurdles (58.23) and the 4 x 200 relay of Grace Pearson, Jimena Benitez, Wanjun Barbey and Karlee Henkins (2:06.88).