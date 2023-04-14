Police blotter: April 14, 2023

Bernard Fairman, 35, of La Salle, was charged by La Salle police with domestic battery at 11:05 a.m. Thursday in his residence.
Thomas Murphy, 61, of Peru, was charged by La Salle police with driving while suspended at 10:14 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Ninth Street.
Sadie M. Kjellesvik, 23, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while suspended Thursday at Lincoln Place and La Salle Street.
Ky’Kwell C. Carroll, 20, of Streator, was charged by Ottawa police with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver Thursday at Columbus Street and Interstate 80. The charge is a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison.
Jose L. Garcia, 62, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with criminal trespass to land Thursday in the 1500 block of Columbus Street.
Jonathon Rizzuti, 22, of Oak Forest, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with speeding (104 mph in a 70-mph zone) at 10:39 p.m. Thursday at Interstate 80 and Route 351 in Dimmick Township.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.