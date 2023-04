A male subject was found dead Friday at Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock, unit 4, in Utica, but there is no threat to the public and no foul play is suspected.

The La Salle County Coroner’s Office said in a press release issued Friday that a forensic autopsy will be conducted Saturday. The death is under investigation by the coroner’s office and Utica police.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.