2 held following Thursday shooting in Streator

Two Streator residents were charged with felonies following a Thursday shooting.
Alex J. Brown, 24, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison, and Niesha S. Rodriguez, 31, was charged with obstruction of justice, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years.
Both subjects were taken to La Salle County Jail where they are being held. Bond has been set at $1,000,000 for Brown and $75,000 for Rodriguez.
Streator police said in an updated news release issued Friday afternoon officers responded shortly before 5:30 p.m. April 13 to a residence in the 600 block of East Kent St in reference to a reported shooting. Officers arrived on scene to discover a 27-year-old man in the house with a gunshot wound to his lower body.
La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said the victim was expected to survive, the firearm was retrieved and the two people in custody were expected to appear Monday in La Salle County Circuit Court.
The victim provided officers’ information on scene and was later taken to OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria for treatment for his injury.
“This was an isolated event and there was no threat to the public,” Streator police said.
The Streator Police Department was assisted by the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Pontiac Police Department.