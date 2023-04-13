The Times Area Roundup: Payton Knoll pitches Ottawa past Plano

At King Field in Ottawa, Payton Knoll fired four innings of four-hit baseball, and the Ottawa Pirates scored six runs in both the second and fourth innings to come away with a 15-0 victory over the Plano Reapers on Wednesday afternoon.
Rylan Dorsey (2 R, 2B, 4 RBI) had three hits for the Pirates to back Knoll (4 K, 0 BB). Daniel Bruner (R) added two hits. Also helping out were Aiden Mucci (3 RBI) a hit, Packston Miller (2 RBI) and Ryan Chamberlain (RBI) for Ottawa.
Newark 8, Indian Creek 4: At Shabbona, the Norsemen broke a 2-2 tie with a five-run fourth inning to claim the Little Ten Conference win.
Jake Kruser (2 R, RBI), Joe Martin (2B, 2 RBI) and Jorgen Friestad (R) each had two hits in support of Kruser (6.1 IP, 4 R, 2 ER7 H, 6 K, 3 BB). Cole Reibel finished on the mound for Newark (5-8).
Rochelle 17, Sandwich 7: At Sandwich, a seven-run top of the sixth inning was enough for the Hubs to lock up the win, despite two hits each from Tyler Lissman (R), Chance Lange (R, RBI), Hunter Pavia (2R), Chris Barbor (R,2B, 3B, 2 RBI) and Dino Barbanente.
Lange (5 IP, 8 R, 4 ER, 6 K, 0 BB) took the loss, with Lissman (7 R, 8 H) and Barbor (2 R, 3 H) each throwing an inning of relief for the Indians (5-6, 0-4).
Fieldcrest 5, Heyworth 4: At Minonk, Tyler Serna ((5 IP, 3 R, 5 H, 6K) and Koltin Kearfott (2 IP, 2 H, 2 K) limited the visitors to just two earned run in the victory. Each added an RBI at the plate.
Backing them were Jordan Heider (1B, 3B, 2 R), Layten Gerdes (RBI), Lucas Anson (RBI) and Zach Johnson (RBI).
SOFTBALL
Ottawa 15, Sandwich 4: At Sandwich, the Pirates raced to a 6-0 lead through three innings and cruised behind winning pitcher Mika Moreland (6 IP, 4 ER, 7 K, 4 BB) and three hits each from Kendall Lowery (4 R) and Hailey Larsen (3 R, 2B, 3 RBI).
Maura Condon (HR), Aubrey Sullivan (2B) and Peyton Bryson (2B) contributed to a 12-hit attack.
For the Indians, Breanna Sexton (R, RBI) smacked three hits and Lily Gietz (R, 2 RBI) two as Johanna Freemon (4 IP, 10 R, 8 H, 2 K, 2 BB) taking the loss in the circle.
Newark 13, Indian Creek 4: At Shabbona, Taylor Kruser (3 R, RBI) and Peyton Wohead (2R, 2B, 2 RBI) each clubbed four hits and Danica Peshia (2R, 2B, 3 RBI) and Dorothy Wood (R, RBI) each added three as the Norsemen tagged 19 hits to move to 12-0 in the season.
Kate Bromeland (R, RBI) had two hits in the win, recorded by Kodi Rizzo (4 IP, 6 K), Kaitlyn Schofield (1 IP, 2 K) and Kruser (2 IP, 4 R, 3 K) in the circle.
JV/SOPHOMORE BOYS TENNIS
Ottawa 3, Geneseo 2; Ottawa 3, Sterling 2: At Ottawa, the Corsairs got wins against Geneseo from Collin Olszewski (8-6) at No. 1 singles, Ethan Farr/ Evan Krafft (8-2) at No. 1 doubles and Tucker Ditchfield/Kaden Araujo (9-7) at No, 3 doubles.
Against Sterling, the same players also won, Olszewski (8-4), Farr/Krafft (8-6) and Ditchfield/Araujo (8-6).