April 13, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionBearsObituarieseNewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal EventsGames and Puzzles

Streator chamber celebrates Pizza Hut’s new dining room

Ribbon cutting ceremony hosted to commemorate the renovations

By Shaw Local News Network
(Left to right) Trino Gomez, Pizza Hut area manager; Ross Addis, Pizza Hut director of operations; Amanda Irving, Pizza Hut assistant manager; Melissa Puckett, Pizza Hut general manager; Courtney Levy, executive director at the Streator Chamber; Ryan Walsh, Pizza Hut area manager; Judy Booze, of the Salvation Army (Chamber ambassador); and Theresa Wargo, of Theresa Solon State Farm Insurance (Young Professionals) help the Streator Pizza Hut cut a ceremonial ribbon Wednesday, April 12, 2023, commemorating their recent renovations.

(Left to right) Trino Gomez, Pizza Hut area manager; Ross Addis, Pizza Hut director of operations; Amanda Irving, Pizza Hut assistant manager; Melissa Puckett, Pizza Hut general manager; Courtney Levy, executive director at the Streator Chamber; Ryan Walsh, Pizza Hut area manager; Judy Booze, of the Salvation Army (Chamber ambassador); and Theresa Wargo, of Theresa Solon State Farm Insurance (Young Professionals) help the Streator Pizza Hut cut a ceremonial ribbon Wednesday, April 12, 2023, commemorating their recent renovations. (Photo provided by Allen Culver)

The Streator Chamber hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday at Pizza Hut to celebrate the completion of its dining room remodel and new outdoor signage.

Pizza Hut’s Director of Operations Ross Addis said in the near future, its parking lot also will be repaved.

Pizza Hut, 1619 N. Bloomington St. offers dine in, carryout, drive-thru pickup and delivery.

The restaurant participates in the Book It program and also offers Fundraiser Night opportunities for local organizations. In addition, Pizza Hut recently participated in Transportation Day at Holy Trinity Lutheran Preschool, allowing preschoolers to see the delivery car, providing personal pan pizzas to each student as a snack.