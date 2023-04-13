Streator chamber celebrates Pizza Hut’s new dining room

The Streator Chamber hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday at Pizza Hut to celebrate the completion of its dining room remodel and new outdoor signage.

Pizza Hut’s Director of Operations Ross Addis said in the near future, its parking lot also will be repaved.

Pizza Hut, 1619 N. Bloomington St. offers dine in, carryout, drive-thru pickup and delivery.

The restaurant participates in the Book It program and also offers Fundraiser Night opportunities for local organizations. In addition, Pizza Hut recently participated in Transportation Day at Holy Trinity Lutheran Preschool, allowing preschoolers to see the delivery car, providing personal pan pizzas to each student as a snack.