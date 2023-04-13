Police blotter: April 13, 2023

Roque Romero, 39, of Ottawa, was picked up by Ottawa police on two La Salle County warrants for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Wednesday in the 1100 block of Guion Street.
Karen Dille, 48, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while suspended Wednesday in the 1100 block of Fulton Street.
Cheryl L. Norton, 55, of Peru, was ticketed by Peru police for a violation of the animal ordinance after a dog bite at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday at her residence.
Michael M. Hampton, 21, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with domestic battery at 3:23 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Oliver G. Turchi, 85, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with city ordinance violation for disposal of litter on city property at 3:14 p.m. Monday at Washington Park.
A 17-year-old La Salle girl was charged by Peru police with driving in the wrong lane and a graduated driver’s license violation following a crash at 10:30 p.m. Sunday at Water and Pike streets.
Jobany Gonzalez, 22, of DePue, was charged by Peru police with driving while suspended at 8:16 p.m. Sunday at Chartres Street and Wenzel Road.
Jill A. Dahl, 56, of La Salle, was charged by Peru police with DUI, improper lane use and no insurance after a crash at 10:38 p.m. Friday at Shooting Park Road and Sycamore Street.
Samuel F. Coon, 28, of Spring Valley, was charged by Peru police with driver possession of adult-use cannabis in a vehicle and suspended registration at 10:22 a.m. Friday at Route 251 and North 2551st (Ben Samek) Road.
Streator police reported that a blue and silver Schwinn tricycle was stolen at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Bridge Street.
