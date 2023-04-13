No injuries reported in Streator fire

The residents of a house made it out safely before Streator firefighters arrived at a fire shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at 503 W. Boys St. in Streator.

Streator Fire Chief Gary Bird said firefighters arrived to find heavy fire in the basement and the house completely filled with smoke. Firefighters extinguished the fire within 5 minutes of arrival.

Bird said there was smoke damage throughout the home and fire damage in the basement. The cause of the fire will remain under investigation, but it is not considered suspicious.

Grand Ridge firefighters assisted Streator in its response.

More information will be released about the fire Thursday from the Streator Fire Department.