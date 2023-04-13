La Salle County Board approves $100,000 of improvements to new coroner’s office

The La Salle County Coroner’s Office has a new home and now has the funds to make it suitable for dignifying both the bereaved and their deceased.

On Thursday, the La Salle County Board voted 24-1 in favor of allocating $100,000 for improvements at the new coroner’s office, located at 520 W. Walnut St. in Oglesby, which was purchased last month for $250,000.

Board Member Tom Walsh (D-Ottawa), who had balked at the purchase, cast the lone vote against funding the retrofit.

“I think that we’re going to spend a lot more money in handling the situation in this way than we have in the past, in my opinion,” Walsh said.

The Oglesby building represents an automatic upgrade for the coroner’s office, as it frees Coroner Rich Ploch and his staff from the cramped quarters in Ottawa and provides private meeting spaces for the bereaved. It also is more proximate to Interstate 39 and to McLean County, where autopsies are conducted.

The building is also not yet fitted with a containment unit for decedents and requires other improvements specific to the coroner’s office. A procedural snag last month kept the County Board from giving Ploch funds needed to retrofit the building; but now he’s ready to launch the work.

Ploch said Thursday he was pleased with the vote and hoped to hit the ground running.

“Realistically, if we can get the contractors involved I hope to be in there by the middle of May,” Ploch said.

Board Member Ray Gatza (R-Dimmick Township) said he was pleased the board largely had a meeting of minds.

“For the county employees, it will give them adequate office space that’s in compliance with our laws,” Gatza said. “It will give families privacy when discussing personal business with the staff, and hopefully it will set the county up for a future morgue.”

In other matters, the board:

-Conferred the monthly student award on Maggie McDonald of Seneca High School

-Observed a moment of silence for former public health director Shirley Reardon

-Recognized the month of May as Motorcycle Awareness Month

-Will reconvene at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 11