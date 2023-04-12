The Times Area Roundup: Parker Phillis leads Streator baseball past Wilmington

The Streator baseball team scored three runs in the first and added a pair of runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings to earn an 8-5 Illinois Central Eight Conference win over host Wilmington on Tuesday.
Payton Phillis had a huge day for the Bulldogs as he went 5 for 5 at the plate with an RBI. He also earned the win after scattering six hits and allowing five runs with four walks and six strikeouts. Landon Muntz came on to record the final two outs in the seventh.
Brady Grabowski (two doubles) and Logan Aukland (RBI) each added a pair of hits for Streator (9-2-1, 5-1) while Christian Benning drove in three runs and Cole Martin a run.
Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 8, Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 4: At rural Streator, the Warriors trailed early but used a four-run third and single runs in the fourth and sixth to grab the TCC victory.
Mason Sterling led WFC (5-4, 3-2) with three hits and two RBIs. Tucker Hill had two RBIs, while Reed Frazier, Eric Miramontes, Connor Dodge and Nolan Price each drove in single runs. Winning pitcher Carter Ewing (5 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K) and Frazier (2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) combined efforts on the hill.
Putnam County 6, Seneca 3: At Granville, the Fighting Irish scored three runs in the top of the first, but the Panthers got two back in their half of the inning, then scored two runs each in the fourth and sixth while holding the visitors off the scoreboard for the Tri-County Conference win.
Casey Clennon singled and double for Seneca (5-3, 3-2), while Austin Aldridge and Nate Othon posted RBI hits. Aldridge (5 2/3 IP, 10 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 1 K) took the pitching loss.
Aurora Christian 12, Newark 2: At Aurora, the Norsemen were outhit just 6-2 and committed five errors in the loss to the Eagles to fall to 4-8 on the season.
Landon Begovac smacked a double and Josh Acosta had an RBI single for Newark’s. hits.
Hinckley-Big Rock 9, Somonauk 4: At Hinckley, the Bobcats fell behind early and never recovered in the Little Ten Conference loss to the Royals.
Carson Bahrey (two doubles), Coleton Eade (double, two RBIs) and Broc Slais (double, two RBIs) each had two hits for Somonauk (1-6, 1-2). Silas Johnson (Loss, 2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 1 K) and Justin Lee (3 2/3 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K) shared time on the mound for the Bobcats.
Yorkville Christian 17, Serena 4 (5 inn.): At Serena, the Huskers were outhit 12-6 and committed eight errors in the loss.
Tanner Faivre (two RBIs), Hunter Staton (double) and Todd Smith (RBI) all drove in runs for Serena (4-6).
Indian Creek 15, Earlville 2 (5 inn.): At Shabbona, the Red Raiders scored two runs in the top of the first, but the Timberwolves got those two back in the second before scoring 13 times over the next two innings in the LTC matchup.
Garett Cook doubled and Ryan Browder singled for Earlville, while Isaac Vazquez recorded a RBI.
SOFTBALL
Streator 9, Wilmington 2: At Wilmington, the Bulldogs won their fifth straight game 6-4 overall and 5-0 in the ICE.
Seneca 11, Putnam County 0 (5 inn.): At Granville, the Fighting Irish improved to 9-1 overall and 5-0 in the TCC with the victory over the Panthers.
Tessa Krull earned the win after allowing one hit, one walk and striking out eight. Alyssa Zellers (two triples), Sam Vandevelde (home run, RBI) and Neely Hougas (triple, RBI) led the way at the plate for Seneca.
“Good effort on the road against a PC team that had us off balance to start,” Seneca coach Brian Holman said. “Credit to Neely and Callee Bauer with two huge at-bats in the second inning to give us the 2-0 lead and the momentum. Krull was good in the circle again, and we made a couple of great defensive plays behind her.”
Serena 16, Yorkville Christian 9 (4 inn.): At Serena, the Huskers improved to 6-4 on the season with the win over the Mustangs.
Paisley Twait had three hits, three RBIs and scored four runs to lead Serena. Jenna Setchell and Lanee Cole each had three RBIs, while winning pitcher Maddie Glade (4 IP, 2 H, 0 BB, 6 K) drove in a pair of runs.
Indian Creek 13, Earlville 1 (5 inn.): At Shabbona, the Red Raiders dropped the LTC matchup against the Timberwolves.
GIRLS SOCCER
Streator 3, Ottawa 1: At Streator, the Bulldogs (10-1), behind two goals by Anna Russow and another by Ady Lopez defeated the Pirates.
Joey Puetz, Annabelle Dean and Ophie Orozco had assists, while keeper Monsy Gonzales made five saves
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Streator sweeps past Wilmington, Marquette: Streator won 17 events in their own triangular against the Wildcats and Crusaders.
Winning individual events for Streator were Collin Jeffries (100-meter dash), Aiden Kearfott (200, long jump), Aneefy Ford (400), Kody Danko (1,600, 3,200), Cooper Sharisky (110 hurdles), Tyke Legeralde (300 hurdles), Manuel Nieto (shot put, discus), Darius White (high jump) and Andrew Warwick (pole vault). The Bulldogs also won the 4x100 (Chance Robart, White, Jeffries, Ford), 4x200 (Jon Davis, Isaiah Brown, Garritt Benstine, Miguel Lopez) and 4x800 (Cian Reed, Leon Ramirez, Gabe Gutierrez, Ryan Seaton) relays.
Marquette had a pair of second-place marks from Jimmy Lawsha (800) and Joe Amicon (3,200).
Seneca wins own six-team meet: Seneca scored 190 points to finish ahead of second-place Pontiac (169) to win their own six-team meet.
Winning individual events for Seneca were David Bergeson (200), Nate Sprinkel (110 hurdles), Alex Bogner-Kidwell (shot put), Carter Thomas (discus), Sam Churchill (pole vault) and Collin Wright (long jump), while the 4x200 relay team (Bergeson, Churchill, AJ Keedy, Colton Pumphrey) also finished first.
Josh Doloski won both the 100 and 200 wheelchair events.
Newark’s Zach Carlson finished first in the triple jump.
Fieldcrest’s Hakes wins discus at Dee-Mack: Fieldcrest’s Jackson Hakes won the shot put at the seven-team event at Dee-Mack.
Sandwich’s Reedy wins two events at Plano meet: Sandwich’s Daniel Reedy won both the shot put and discus at the quadrangular at Plano, while Max Cryer finished first in the 3,200.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Streator solid in home triangular against Wilmington, Marquette: Streator won 11 events against the Wildcats and Crusaders.
Winning individual events for Streator were Sonia Proksa (100, long lump), Kiley Rhodes (200), Kristy Hoang (400), Izabelle Dean (3200), Abby Pierce (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles) and Marissa Vickers (high jump, triple jump). The Bulldogs also finished first in the 4x100 (Proksa, Hoang, Mina James, Brooklyn Stillwell) and 4x400 (Hoang, Breanna Perrotta, Charlee Bourell, Dean) relays.
Marquette’s Jaida Pitts finished first in the shot put.
Seneca captures first in own seven-team meet: Seneca earned 11 wins on the night to score 240 points and finish ahead of second-place Newark (104).
Winning individual events for Seneca were Evelyn O’Connor (400), Ashley Alsvig (1,600), Kelli Pumphrey (300 hurdles), Gabi Maxwell (shot put, discus), Teagan Johnson (pole vault, triple jump) and Anna Bruno (long jump). The Irish also won the 4x200 (Anna Bruno, Clara Bruno, Lila Coleman, Caitlyn O’Boyle), 4x400 (Anna Bruno, Clara Bruno, O’Connor, Coleman) and 4x800 (O’Connor, Clara Bruno, Gracie Steffes, Alsvig) relays.
Newark’s Kiara Wesseh placed first in the 100, 200, 100 hurdles and high jump, while the Norsemen 4x100 (Isabella Creps, Brooklyn Hatteberg, Madison Sittler, Adrianna Larsen) relay also earned a victory.
Fieldcrest claims three wins at Dee-Mack meet: Fieldcrest had Macy Gochanour (300 hurdles), Carolyn Megow (shot put) and Pru Mangan (discus) all earn first-place marks at the seven-team event.
Sandwich’s Allen wins two events at Plano meet: Sandwich Claire Allen won both the shot put and discus at the quadrangular at Plano, while Joanna Rivera (800) and Sunny Weber (3,200) also earned first-place finishes. The Indians’ 4x400 (Rivera, Erin Lissman, Emily Urbanski, Weber) also finished first.
BOYS JV/SOPHOMORE TENNIS
Ottawa 5, La Salle-Peru 0: At La Salle, the Corsairs improved to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the I-8 with the win.
Ottawa wins came in singles from No. 1 Collin Olszewski and No. 2 Grant Smithmeyer, while the duos of No. 1 Evan Krafft/Ethan Farr, No. 2 Landon Sawin/Caden Walter, and No. 3 Tucker Ditchfield/Kaden Araujo also earned wins.