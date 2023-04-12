Streator police chief seeks bicycle light ordinance

After experiencing a close call with a pair of bicyclists riding in the dark without a light, Streator Police Chief John Franklin proposed a city ordinance requiring lights for bicycles.

Franklin shared the idea with the City Council on Tuesday during a Committee of the Whole meeting. The city has no ordinance requiring lights for bicycles at this time.

The council tabled the item to adapt the ordinance, including re-examining the age requirement and the possible fine structure tied into the proposed rule.

Mayor Tara Bedei said the idea of the ordinance will be to promote safety for bicyclists who ride at night.

Franklin said bicyclists should have a headlight and a flashing red taillight when riding in the dark.

“We’re going to look at this again at our May Committee of the Whole meeting,” Bedei said. “There’s still some work to do.”

Fire department receives FEMA grant for radio purchase

Fire Chief Gary Bird said the fire department received a $221,360 FEMA, Assistance to Firefighter Grant for portable radios, that includes a 5% match from the city.

The grant is for 28 dual-band portable radios that will operate on the statewide Starcom System and on VHF frequencies. This type of radio has become the standard for fire departments, allowing interoperability with all public safety agencies, Bird said.

The council will vote to finalize the purchase at its 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, meeting at City Hall, 204 S. Bloomington St.

City’s street sweeper on the mend

The Public Works Department is seeking permission from the council to repair the city’s street sweeper at a cost not to exceed $30,000.

The street sweeper is out of operation at this time. With the recommended repairs, it is expected to last the city another three to five years.

“We should begin to budget a for a replacement within that time frame,” said Public Works Director Jeff Long in a memo to the council.