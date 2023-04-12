Streator panel recommends 2 $15,000 facade grants

A former office space and a pizza restaurant are poised to be next in line for a facade grant in downtown Streator.

The Plan Commission unanimously recommended a $15,000 facade grant for Donald Griswold at the site of the former Prairie Farms distribution, 808 E. Main St.; and a $15,000 facade grant for Scott Limberg at Joe’s Stationhouse Pizzeria, 617 E. Main St.

Joe's Stationhouse Pizzeria was recommended for a $15,000 facade grant by the Streator Plan Commission on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (Derek Barichello)

The recommendations will move to the Streator City Council for final approval 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, during its regular meeting at City Hall, 204 S. Bloomington St.

We are going to continue with making upgrades to the property. — Donald Griswold, petitioner of a facade grant for 808 E. Main St.

Griswold told the Plan Commission on Tuesday he bought the former Prairie Farms facility at the end of November and spent the winter cleaning up the place. His plans involve removing the south garage door and re-bricking it, removing the middle garage doors and replacing it with a larger door and removing and replacing the north garage door. He also plans to remove doors and reinstall an entry door and several windows.

He said the first third of the building could be used as future office space and the remainder of the building could be used as a shop.

“We bought this downtown property as a long term investment,” Griswold said in his application to the city. “We currently do not have any rock solid plans. We are going to continue with making upgrades to the property.”

Limberg also was present Tuesday, telling the Plan Commission the front of the pizzeria was damaged two decades ago when a motorist drove into the front of the building. The proposed work will upgrade the brick and windows, as well as installing a high stone accent along the lower facade. An awning or new transom windows also may be added to the project. Limberg also mentioned he may install a sign similar to Gaetano’s.

City Engineer Jeremy Palm updated the Plan Commission on the progress of recently awarded facade grants. He said work at God’s Will started and is expected to be completed by next week; work at State Farm Insurance Chad Lucas is expected to take place this year; work at Bizzy Bee Activity and Learning Center and Edward Jones at 303 E. Main St. are anticipated to begin this summer; work at the Treasury Building at the southwest corner of Vermillion and Main streets will wrap up in the next couple weeks; and work is in full swing at the building at 112 N. Monroe St. where the entire front has been removed for renovations.