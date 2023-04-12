Streator bank robbery suspect’s trial set for June 26

One of the two men accused of holding up Streator Community Credit Union last summer will stand trial June 26.
Tyshawn D. Stewart, 24, of Merrionette Park, made his first appearance Tuesday in La Salle County Circuit Court since charges were filed in January connecting him with the July 7 holdup.
Stewart was granted the services of the public defender and then entered a not-guilty plea to one count of armed robbery, a Class X felony carrying up to 30 years. Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. gave a June trial setting that will have Stewart back in court on June 9.
Stewart, however, will remain in the Illinois Department of Corrections, where he is serving time on unrelated charges.
An investigation into the holdup led to warrants issued for Stewart and 28-year-old Charles Spencer, of Streator, who was taken into custody Jan. 9 in rural Streator. Stewart was set for trial this week but the case was continued indefinitely. He will next appear May 4 for a status hearing.
Though bank robbery also is a federal crime, La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said previously Spencer and Stewart would be prosecuted locally and would not be handed over to federal authorities.