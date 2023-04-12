Police blotter: April 12, 2023

Jossie T. Johnson Hough, 26, of Sparland, was picked up by Mendota police on a Bureau County warrant for failure to appear (failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident) at 8:12 p.m. Saturday at Sixth Avenue and Seventh Street.
Cory Alexander, 38, of Streator, was charged by Streator police with domestic battery at 12:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Bazore Street.
Edwardo Martinez, 40, of Aurora, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with unlawful use of an electronic communication device at 3:26 p.m. Tuesday at Route 71 and North 32nd Road in Rutland Township.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.