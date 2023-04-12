No one injured in Ottawa fire

No one was injured Wednesday morning following a report of a closet on fire at a two-story duplex at 630 Third Ave. in Ottawa.

Ottawa firefighters responded at 5:41 a.m., finding moderate smoke coming out of both the first and second floor windows. Firefighters located the fire in a first-floor utility room and the fire was considered under control by 6 a.m.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to assist with the investigation. The investigation into the cause and origin still is ongoing and details will be released at a later date, the Ottawa Fire Department said in a news release.

All occupants of the home were able to evacuate safely.

The affected structure had heavy fire, heat and smoke damage. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the second floor of the unit and also kept the fire from spreading to the adjacent unit of the duplex.

The Ottawa Police Department, Wallace Fire Department, Utica Fire Department, the Office of the State Fire Marshall, Ottawa Water Department, Nicor and Ameren assisted with the response.