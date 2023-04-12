Alert Streator resident calls 911 to report a fire, quick response limits potential damage

A Streator resident noticed smoke Wednesday morning coming from a home at 110 W. Seventh St. and called 911.

The Streator Fire Department is crediting them for limiting the damage of the two-story house.

The residents escaped the home without injury prior to firefighters’ arrival. There were no other injuries reported.

Streator firefighters responded about 3 minutes after the 10:44 a.m. call and found heavy smoke coming from the upstairs windows. Firefighters extinguished the fire in less than 5 minutes.

The second floor of the house had heavy smoke damage and moderate fire damage. The first floor was spared from fire and smoke damage, but it did have minor water damage. Firefighters used tarps and salvage covers to limit the damage in the house.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, suspected to be caused by an overheated electrical power strip, the Streator Fire Department said in a news release.

The Streator Fire Department was assisted by Vermilion Valley Dispatch, the Streator Police Department, Nicor Gas, ComEd and Illinois American Water. Residents of the home were assisted by American Red Cross.