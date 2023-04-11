Utica roundabout will be ready for traffic in May

The roundabout in Utica is (almost) set in stone.

Contractors poured more concrete Tuesday at the traffic circle being installed at the intersection of Route 178 and U.S. 6. It won’t be long before motorists notice the round contours and stop calling that intersection “the four corners.”

Workers pour a large section of concrete on the south side of the roundabout Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the intersection of U.S. 6 and Route 178 in Utica. (Scott Anderson)

A welcome break from last week’s severe weather has given the Illinois Department of Transportation and its contractors a window of clear weather to bring in the cement mixers.

However, IDOT construction engineer Nate Sell said the timeline for completing the job is roughly unchanged.

“Ideally, traffic will be using the roundabout mid- to late May and the project completed sometime in June,” Sell said.

Last year, the $2.4 million project slid about two months schedule thanks to labor strife and a shortage of construction materials. Workers resumed construction the week of March 12 and cautioned that finishing the project by June will depend in no small part on Mother Nature.

Nevertheless, Utica’s village president said he’s delighted to witness the concrete pouring and is eager to see the roundabout take shape.

“It will be great to have a solid traffic flow as we are getting into our season where we will see an influx in traffic, and village events will be starting,” said Mayor David Stewart. “The village would like to thank IDOT and all involved for a smooth process. The contractor and the engineering company have been great to work with.”

Getting the roundabout open to through traffic in May is critical because the volume of traffic surges as Memorial Day approaches. Visits to nearby Starved Rock State Park climb an average 43% between April and May.

IDOT reminds motorists to expect delays to allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.

Utica police, meanwhile, not only are urging motorists to watch for workers on foot but also to take a long look back and forth before entering the intersection.

“This is an unusually wide intersection and will be easy to miss vehicles as they turn,” said Utica Police Chief Rod Damron.

