The Times Area Roundup: Streator baseball, softball both top Wilmington; Ottawa baseball handles Reapers

At Plano, the visiting Ottawa Pirates baseball team led from the first inning on in a 13-4 Interstate 8 Conference victory over the Reapers on Monday.
Camden Loomis (6 2/3 IP, 1 ER, 10 K) almost went the distance for Ottawa. Rylan Dorsey singled, homered and drove in three runs, with Payton Knoll (two hits) also tallying three RBIs. Daniel Bruner (two hits) and Ryan Chamberlain delivered two RBIs apiece.
Ottawa is 8-5 overall, 1-2 in the I-8.
Streator 11, Wilmington 6: At Streator, the host Bulldogs (8-2-1 overall, 4-1 Illinois Central Eight) won their fifth straight, taking control with a five-run fifth inning.
Christian Benning singled, doubled and drove home three runs for Streator. Adam Williamson added two RBIs, with Parker Phillis providing three hits. Moe Bacon added a hit, an RBI and two runs scored in support of winning pitcher Williamson (7 IP, 5 ER, 5 K), who delivered the Bulldogs’ third straight conference complete game.
Rochelle 7, Sandwich 4: At Rochelle, the visiting Indians (5-5) dropped the I-8 contest after a four-run fifth from the Hubs.
Austin Marks doubled, homered and drove in two runs for Sandwich. Hunter Pavia also had two hits and an RBI in support of his mound work (4 2/3 IP, 5 ER, 4 K).
Fieldcrest 5, Ridgeview 4: At Wenona, the host Knights won on a walk-off error to improve to 2-6 on the spring.
Tyler Serna and Coltin Perry drove in Fieldcrest runs, Kade Kearfott provided three hits, and Jordan Heider (7 IP, 2 ER, 6 K) pitched the complete-game victory.
Indian Creek 21, Earlville 0 (4 inn.): At Earlville, the host Red Raiders suffered the Little Ten defeat.
Softball
Streator 4, Wilmington 2: At Streator, the host Bulldogs captured their fourth straight triumph to improve to 5-4 overall and 4-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference, with Makenna Ondrey (7 IP, 1 ER, 12 K) pitching the complete-game four-hitter and helping her own cause with a double and an RBI.
Lily Kupec, Analysia Villalobos and Kylie Simpson also drove in runs for Streator, which led from the third inning onward.
La Salle-Peru 6, Sandwich 2: At Sandwich, the host Indians (6-4) scored single runs in the first and seventh but saw the Cavaliers scored six runs in between in the I-8 contest.
Aubrey Cyr (7 IP, 3 ER, 7 K) suffered the pitching loss. Alexis Sexton singled twice, while Breanna Sexton tripled and had an RBI for Sandwich.
Newark 9, Princeton 6: At Newark, the host Norsemen (11-0) remained unbeaten.
Bre Dixon hit a solo homer, Kaitlyn Schofield provided two hits and two RBIs, and Taylor Kruser (4 1/3 IP, 6 ER, 10 K) and Schofield (2 2/3 IP, 0 R, 6 K) split circle duties.
Indian Creek 13, Earlville 2: At Earlville, the host Red Raiders were defeated in Little Ten competition.
Marquette 14, Fieldcrest 0 (6 inn.): At June Gross Field in Ottawa, Marquette (9-1) pounded out 15 hits, while Kaylee Killelea (6 IP, 0 R, 15 K) allowed only one to the Knights, walking none in the complete-game shutout.
Taylor Cuchra doubled twice, homered and drove home six runs for the Crusaders. Lindsey Kaufmann and Avery Durdan (three runs, one RBI) also doubled twice apiece, with Killelea helping her own cause with three hits, two RBIs and four runs scored.