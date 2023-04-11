Police blotter: April 11, 2023

Austin J. Rodriguez, 24, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with domestic battery Monday in his residence.
Calvin L. Bennett, 38, of Ottawa, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant charging him with violation of the sex offender registry Friday in his residence.
Jose A. Garcia, 39, of Stone Park, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Saturday in the 1000 block of La Salle Street.
Jose L. Canela Garcia, 62, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with criminal trespass to land Friday in the 1500 block of Columbus Street.
Cody J. Reeder, 30, of Ottawa, was picked up by Ottawa police on a Grundy County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Sunday in the 2800 block of Champlain Street.
David L. Janik, 27, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with DUI, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and speeding (35 mph or more faster than the posted limit) Saturday in the 1500 block of La Salle Street.
Antonio S. Phipps, 31, of Chicago, was charged by Ottawa police with possession of adult-use cannabis by a driver, improper use of registration and no insurance Sunday at Main and Columbus streets. At the same date and location, Gabriel R. Williams, 32, of Ottawa, was charged with possession of adult-use cannabis by a passenger.
Robert Etheridge, 34, of Mendota, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with domestic battery at 6 p.m. Monday at a location in the 300 block of North 39th Road in Troy Grove Township.
Andrew Ruch, 33, of Sandwich, charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with violation of conditions of pretrial release at 8:43 p.m. Monday at a location in the 4000 block of East 1553rd Road in Freedom Township.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.