Ottawa’s 4th lecture features General Wallace

In early April of 1862, the Union Army of the Tennessee under the command of Gen. Ulysses S. Grant and the Confederate Army of the Mississippi commanded by Gen. Albert Sidney Johnston clashed in one of the fiercest battles of the American Civil War in southwestern Tennessee near a small church called Shiloh.

It is the story of one of Grant’s division commanders Brig. Gen. WHL Wallace of Ottawa that Dan Schott will be presenting in the fourth lecture of the Ottawa Lecture Series at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the Ottawa History and Scouting Heritage Museum, 1100 Canal St. Schott is the commander of the Starved Rock Civil War Round Table.

Brig. Gen. WHL Wallace, of Ottawa, commanded a division in General U.S. Grant's Army of the Tennessee in the Battle of Shiloh. (Photo provided by Lorraine McAllister)

Admission is $5 for the public or $4 for museum members. Since seating is limited, reservations must be made by visiting the museum in person between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday through Sundayor by calling 815-431-9353. Those patrons who have prepaid for the entire lecture series are asked to contact the museum to confirm their attendance.

All proceeds of the lecture series go to the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum’s efforts to raise funds for a building addition. The fifth lecture will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the museum. Mollie Perrott, executive director of the Ottawa History and Scouting Heritage Museum, will be sharing the story of the events of the 1898 Ottawa Street Fair.