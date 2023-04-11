Marseilles brick factory to shut down by June 3

A Marseilles brick manufacturing plant will be shut down fully by June 3, resulting in the loss of 38 jobs.

Glen-Gery Brick, which operates a facility at 1401 Broadway St., informed Marseilles Mayor Jim Hollenbeck of the closure in an April 4 letter, as required by the Illinois Worker Adjustment and Notification Act.

“This is very unfortunate for the city of Marseilles,” Hollenbeck said Monday. “Glen-Gery has been here for approximately 30 years. Hopefully a buyer can be found as we certainly don’t want it to be left abandon.”

The Glen-Gery facility is located adjacent to Nucor Tubular Products along Broadway Street.

The company’s Vice President of Human Resources Steven Bell said in Monday’s letter the company is shutting down because of economic challenges. The company expects production will begin winding down on or about April 28, with the full shut down occurring on or about June 3. The WARN Act requires the company to provide 60 days notice of the permanent closure.

The closure will involve the permanent cessation of all operations and the termination of most employees at the site. Layoffs are expected to begin on or around April 28, however, employees will continue to be paid during the 60-day notice period provided they are working or are available to work as needed, Bell said in the letter.

Some of the jobs include brick setting, crushing/grinding laborers, maintenance, making/pouring, packaging/boxing, delivery and distribution, among other positions.

The production and maintenance employees are represented by the United Steelworkers union.