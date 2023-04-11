La Salle County grand jury: April 11, 2023

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments: Caleb Davis, 22, homeless (aggravated unlawful of a weapon); Teneal Ingram, 28, of Aurora (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Dominick Coss, 18, of Streator (reckless discharge of a firearm; unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver; unlawful possession of a firearm); Pierre Brown, 37, homeless (aggravated domestic battery); Aaron Hamrick, 43, of Mendota (unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle; unlawful possession of methamphetamine); Roger Farley, 62, of rural Earlville (driving while revoked); Megan Burns, 38, of Ottawa (driving while revoked); Wesley Brewer, 22, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Heather Whittemore, 34, of Merrillville, Indiana (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); David Johnson, 25, of East Chicago, Indiana (two counts of DUI; two counts of aggravated battery); Kevin Delhotal, 35, of Mendota (home repair fraud); Jacob Waibel, 38, homeless (retail theft); Rigoberto Hernandez, 30, of Ottawa (two counts of aggravated DUI); Tasha Flanery, 35, of Streator (unlawful possession of methamphetamine; retail theft); Ronnie Denson, 18, of Peru (burglary); Jared Gibbs, 36, of Palmyra (two counts of aggravated battery); Marlene Piltaver, 41, of La Salle (aggravated battery); Richard Venegas, 63, of La Salle (reckless conduct); Willie Joiner, 33, of Springfield (driving while revoked); Kyle Harrison, 35, of Sandwich (aggravated DUI); Marita Osborne, 47, of Streator (illegal transportation of a firearm); Benjamin Smith, 26, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Elizabeth Bultheis, 41, of Peru (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Donald Lage, 42, of Millington (unlawful possession of a controlled substance).