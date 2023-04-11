Judge to rule on sending rural Ottawa manslaughter case back to trial

A judge will decide May 16 whether Mason Shannon must stand for a do-over trial in the 2017 death at a rural Ottawa growing facility.
Shannon, 48, of Newton, Iowa, appeared Tuesday in La Salle County Circuit Court on a motion to dismiss. He stood trial for involuntary manslaughter for putting Michael Castelli, of Ottawa, into a chokehold, was convicted, but before he could be sentenced a judge threw out his conviction over a trial error.
Shannon and his lawyers have since argued he shouldn’t have to stand trial again.
Defense attorney Douglas DeBoer cited a litany of problems with the investigation and the state’s subsequent case that unfairly spotlighted Shannon in the Castelli death investigation, “and that’s when we started seeing bad faith.”
“There was a huge problem,” DeBoer said. “If Castelli was choked to death then the evidence needs to show he was choked to death when he was handcuffed, and he wasn’t.”
Lawyers from the Office of Illinois Attorney General (La Salle County prosecutors bowed out in 2020) argued there was no prosecutorial misconduct, as the defense alleges, and said any lesser errors could be corrected at a do-over trial.
Visiting Judge William Dickenson said he would take the matter under advisement and issue a ruling during a Zoom conference scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16. Shannon waived his right to be personally present for the ruling and told the judge he’d like to forgo wearing a suit for the video conference.
“As long as you’re not driving while you’re on Zoom,” the judge quipped, “because that’s not a good idea for anybody.”
If ordered to stand for trial again on involuntary manslaughter, and if again convicted, Shannon could face up to five years in prison.