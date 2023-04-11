Jefferson names March 2023 Champions of the Charter

The following Ottawa Jefferson Elementary School students were smart with their heart and went above and beyond to make their classroom a positive learning environment for everyone.
March’s PAW-some Champions of the Charter were kindergartners Tucker B. and Ethan C; first graders Sergio N., Declan D. and Maleak C.; second graders Jenavieve P., Isaac H. and Ethan B.; third graders Maeby C., Sienna M. and Aliana M.; and fourth graders Bailey D., Brynn W., Ashton H. and Michael S. Last names of the students were withheld by the school.