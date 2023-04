Prairie Fox Books at 719 La Salle St. in Ottawa is hosting a Scrabble tournament starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15.

Registration costs $25 and includes a tournament T-shirt. The tournament will be played until one player is left standing as the champ. The deadline to register is Monday, April 10.

Participants must be 16 years or older. For more information, or to register, go to www.prairiefoxbooks.com/events or go to the Prairie Fox store at 719 La Salle Street.