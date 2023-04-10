Police blotter: April 10, 2023

Austin A. McClenning, 31, of La Salle, was picked up by La Salle police on a Bureau County warrant for failure to appear (DUI) at 10:57 p.m. Friday at 11th and Gooding streets.
Melissa Bays, 42, of Columbus, Indiana, was charged by La Salle police with unlawful possession of cannabis and unlawful use of an electronic communication device at 10:36 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of St. Vincent’s Avenue.
Jennifer Showen, 42, of La Salle, and Alicia Mason, 35, of La Salle, were charged by La Salle police with disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct at 12:40 p.m. Friday at a location in the 1300 block of Crosat Street.
Anna C. Sexton, 32, of Mendota, was picked up by Mendota police on a Lee County warrant for failure to appear (contempt of court) at 11 a.m. Friday.
Stephen H. Marlin, 57, of Miller, Missouri, was charged by Mendota police with driving while suspended and unlawful use of weapons at 11:23 p.m. Saturday at 12th Street and Third Avenue.
At 8:31 a.m. Saturday Streator police took a report of two vehicle tires reported damaged on the 600 block of North Everett Street.
At 8:48 p.m. Saturday, Streator police took a report a cellphone was stolen at 120 E. Main St.
At 9 a.m. Friday, Streator police took a report a window to a vehicle was damaged while it was parked in the lot of a business at 1904 N. Bloomington St.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.