Abraham Lincoln visit kicks off celebration for 175th anniversary of Illinois and Michigan Canal

Ottawa residents were invited to travel back to 1848 on Monday as Abraham Lincoln impersonator Kevin J. Wood saluted the opening of the Illinois and Michigan Canal.

One of three programs took place at Washington Square, the site of the first Lincoln and Douglas debates. Other programs were conducted in Joliet and Morris.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Kevin J. Wood portrayed Abraham Lincoln on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Washington Square in Ottawa to kick off the 175th anniversary celebration of the Illinois and Michigan Canal. (Derek Barichello)

Monday marked the official 175th birthday of the canal. By connecting Lake Michigan to the Illinois River (which in turn led to the Mississippi River), the canal offered – for the first time – an inland, all-water route from the East Coast to the Gulf of Mexico.

Travel, transportation and industry boomed; canal communities blossomed and the city of Chicago grew to become a major metropolitan center.

A number of activities led by the Canal Corridor Association will be celebrated throughout the year to commemorate the 175th anniversary. Go to https://iandmcanal.org/events/ to see a full schedule of upcoming events.