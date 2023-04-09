The Times Area Roundup: Ottawa softball ends Rockridge’s streak

At Ottawa, McKenzie Oslanzi and the Ottawa Pirates made some history on Saturday. The senior pitcher struck out 12 in a three-hitter and clubbed a homer for the only run in a 1-0 victory over defending Class 2A state champion Rockridge.
The Pirates’ victory snaps the Rockets’ IHSA record of 73 consecutive wins, which earlier this year eclipsed the mark of 69 straight wins by Casey-Westfield in 1997-98. Rockridge’s last loss came in the 2019 Class 2A semifinals.
Ottawa managed just two hits off Rockridge’s Payton Brown (13 K, 2 BB), a single by Hailey Larsen the only hit other than Oslanzi’s solo homer in the fourth inning.
Ottawa 4, Rock Falls 2: At Ottawa, the Pirates started the day by beating the other Rockets with Oslanzi (4 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 8 K) getting the win in relief of Maura Condon (1.2 IP,1 R, 2 H, 1 K).
Lowery (RBI) and Marlie Orlandi each collected two hits and Oslanzi had a double for Ottawa (8-3).
Newark 5, Geneseo 4: At Newark, the Norsemen took the battle of softball powerhouses when Peyton Wohead singled in the winning run in the last of the seventh. Newark trailed 4-0 in the sixth, but scored four times to tie it on RBI hits by Kate Bromeland and Wohead.
Kaitlyn Schofield (2B) clubbed three hits and Taylor Kruser and Ryan Williams added two each. Schofield (3 IP, 2 R, 3 K) also got the win in relief of Kruser (2 IP, 0 R, 2 K) and Kodi Rizzo (3 IP, 2 R, 4 K), the trio combining for a four-hitter.
Sandwich 9, Wheaton St. Francis 5: At Sandwich, Breanna Sexton got the Indians started with a solo home run in the first and Lily Geltz clubbed a grand slam homer in a five-run second inning to pace the victory. Sandwich is now 6-3 this season.
Sexton added a single and Allison Olson had a single and a double to the win for winning pitcher Peyton Dudzik (7 IP, 3 ER, 5 K, 3 BB).
Baseball
Seneca 5, Serena 0: At Seneca, the Irish took a 2-0 lead on hits by Othon and Vilcek in the second and rode the pitching of Kenny Daggett to the win.
Paxton Giertz smacked three hits and Casey Clennon (2 RBI), Levi Maierhofer, Chase Buis (2 R, 2B) and Nate Othon (2B) for Seneca (5-3). Daggett (5.2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 5 K, 6 BB) got relief help from Clennon and David Hatz down the stretch, combining for a three-hitter.
For the Huskers (5-3), Hudson Stafford, Hunter Staton and Bryce Shannon each had a single to back losing pitcher Tanner Faivre (2 IP, 5 H, 1 ER) and Cam Figgins (4 IP, 3 ER, 4K, 3 BB).
Freeport 18, Sandwich 1: At Sandwich, the Indians scored its run in the home first to cut their deficit to 2-1, but the Pretzels notched four, seven and five runs in the third through fifth inning.
Taylor Adams (3.1 IP, 8 R, 5 K, 7 BB) suffered the loss with Chris Barbor and Dino Barbanente in relief. Hunter Pavia (RBI), Tyler Lissman, Barbanente and Doug Taxis each had a hit in the loss for Sandwich (5-4).
Hall 7, Fieldcrest 2: At Spring Valley, the Red Devils broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the third inning to take the nonconference decision.
Mac Resetich (R, 3B, RBI), Ashton Pecher (2 RBI) and Max Bryant (2 R, 2B, ,3B, 2 RBI) each had two hits for the Devils. Joel Koch (5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 8 K) got the win on the bump in relief of Pecher, with help from Bryant.
The Knights got a pair of hits from Eli Gerdes (5 IP, 6 ER, 8 K, 2 BB), who took the loss in relief of Lucas Anson.
Soccer
Streator wins Princeton Tourney, Huey’s 100th win: At Princeton, the Streator Bulldogs got a goal from Anna Russow off an assist from Liz Zuniga for a 1-0 win over Orion and the 100th win for head coach JT Huey. The Bulldogs are now 9-1 on the season
Track and field
Sandwich boys second, Streator third at L-P Cavalier Classic: At LaSalle, Sandwich captured second as a team behind first places for Wyatt Miller in the 800 (2:005), Dylan Young in the high jump (1.77m) and Jaedon Thompson the long jump (6.0m).
For Streator, Aneefy Ford won the 100 (10.50) and 200 (22.10), while the foursome of Chance Robart, Darius White, Collin Jeffries and Ford captured the 4x100 relay (44.0) and the 4x200 (1:34.5).