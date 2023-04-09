Streatorland Historical Society to host talk on life of Col. Ralph Plumb

David Reed, president of the Streatorland Historical Society, will be giving a presentation 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, on the Life Of Col. Ralph Plumb.

The talk will be at the new Historical Society Museum located on the corner of Elm and Park streets across from City Park. There will be no charge for admission and refreshments will be served afterwards compliments of All Types Fence.

Col. Plumb was the founder and first mayor of Streator. He led an interesting life before he came to Unionville, later named Streator.