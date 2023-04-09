Streator library to host shoe scavenger hunt

The Streator Public Library is hosting a scavenger hunt the week of April 10 that may be all too familiar to some patrons.

Patrons will be able to search for different styles of shoes placed around the library for the library’s weekly scavenger hunt.

The following events also are scheduled Monday, April 10, through Saturday, April 15, at the Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St. Call 815-672-2729 for information.

5 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 10: After school arts and crafts. Make cool crafts to take home.

5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 11: Lego Club. Build a fruit.

4 to 5 p.m. Friday, April 14: Drawing Academy, form and function. That sketchbook isn’t going to fill itself. Register online at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/

4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 14: Painting Academy, choosing the right palette. The library invites patrons for a night full of colors! Register online at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/

6 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 14: Laser Tag, reloaded. Get suited up in the library’s new gear! Register online at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/

1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15: Cozy Mystery Book Club. Like mysteries? Get cozy at the library and solve a crime.

2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15: Movie Matinee. “Pursuit of Happiness” will be showing. Family movie times at the library are free.