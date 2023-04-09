Reddick Library in Ottawa to host paranormal investigators, among other activities

The following events are scheduled the week of April 9 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

Sunday, April 9: Library is closed on Easter Sunday.

6 p.m. Monday, April 10: Board of Trustees meeting. The public is invited to attend the monthly board of trustees meeting.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 11: Ready, Set, Read! A story time to help children ages 3 to 6 develop literacy skills and prepare for school.

2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 11: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, adults. Learn the differences between normal aging and Alzheimer’s disease, how to recognize the common warning signs, and the importance of early detection at this educational program led by Hadi Finerty, senior manager of education andcommunity volunteer for the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12: Shake, Rattle, Read! A fun, musical story time for ages 9 to 36 months.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12: Wednesday Evening Book Group, adults. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin will be discussed at this patron-led book group for adults.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13: Bingo, adults. Have a blast at bingo with the chance to win gift card prizes.

11 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 15: Paranormal Ottawa: West Suburban Paranormal Investigations, adults and teens. Members of the West Suburban Paranormal Investigations Team will share findings of paranormal investigations in Ottawa. Videos, audio recordings and anecdotes from favorite investigations will be presented along with a show-and-tell of equipment used in paranormal investigations. (Doors open at 10:45 a.m.)

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.