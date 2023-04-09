April 09, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionBearsObituarieseNewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal EventsGames and Puzzles

Hundreds take part in Marseilles egg hunt

Event conducted at Illini State Park

By Shaw Local News Network
Hundreds of children begin their run Saturday , April 8, 2023, at Illini State Park in Marseilles during the 40th annual Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Marseilles Recreation Board.

Hundreds of children begin their run Saturday , April 8, 2023, at Illini State Park in Marseilles during the 40th annual Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Marseilles Recreation Board. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Hundreds of children begin their run Saturday at Illini State Park in Marseilles during the 40th annual Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Marseilles Recreation Board

Many children participated Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Illini State Park in Marseilles during the 40th annual Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Marseilles Recreation Board. Free food and prizes were also a part of the event.

Many children participated Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Illini State Park in Marseilles during the 40th annual Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Marseilles Recreation Board. Free food and prizes were also a part of the event. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Many children participated Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Illini State Park in Marseilles during the 40th annual Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Marseilles Recreation Board. Free food and prizes were also a part of the event.

Many children participated Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Illini State Park in Marseilles during the 40th annual Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Marseilles Recreation Board. Free food and prizes were also a part of the event. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)