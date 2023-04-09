Baseball: Washington bunches its few hits, slips by Ottawa

OTTAWA – There are times in baseball when it’s not about how many hits you get, but when you get them.
On a beautiful Saturday morning in Ottawa when the pitchers for Ottawa and visiting Washington were at the very least solid, the Panthers managed just five hits to the Pirates’ seven but were able to bunch them together a little better to come away with a 3-0 nonconference victory at King Field.
Ottawa starter Payton Knoll gave up just three hits in three innings of work, but two of them came back to back and led to a pair of runs. Reliever Connor Price surrendered just two hits in the next fourth frames, but those were consecutive for another run in the fifth.
That, combined with two Panthers hurlers scattering the home team’s hits, dropped the Pirates to 7-5 on the season. Washington comes away at 8-4.
“When you have seven hits, you should have some opportunities to score,” Ottawa coach Tyler Wargo said, “but when they don’t give up any freebies – don’t walk anybody and I think they were pretty clean defensively – you have to make sure you capitalize on the opportunities you get and we weren’t able to do that today. And when you’re not hitting great, you have to be perfect in all other areas of the game and when you’re not, that gets magnified … They took advantage and drove the ball for hits rather than getting just singles.
“That’s where we’re at right now. We’re still seeing positive things on the mound and defensively. We have to clean it up in all three phases. You can’t be below average in one and average in the other two.”Though Knoll walked the first batter he faced – Ottawa’s only free pass of the day – he got through that inning with a pair of strikeouts. However, Washington’s first batter in the second frame, sophomore Carter Prina, got hold of an inside fastball and yanked it far over the fence in left field for the first run of the game.
Tate Hall followed with a single and came around to score on a ground out, a steal and Braden Vanderheydt’s sacrifice fly to deep center.
The Pirates threatened in their half of the inning when, with two out, Branden Aguirre and Huston Hart singled and Price reached on a dropped third strike, loading the bases. However, Panthers starterBrady Johnson got out of the jam by inducing a fielder’s choice bouncer.
He also got out of another situation in the fourth the same way, after giving up singles to Rylan Dorsey and Hart.
Prina then moved from first to the mound and spun the final three scoreless innings, giving up only a single to Daniel Bruner in the fifth and to Julian Alexander in the seventh.
By then, Washington had added a run for a 3-0 lead on back-to-back doubles by Carson Williams and Gavin Lawrence in the visitors fifth. Of the Panthers five hits, four were for extra bases.
“We’ve talked these first few games about executing pitches because we hadn’t been sharp in that,” Washington coach Kyle Wisher said, “so we put it on the pitcher to execute and hit spots, let the defense make outs sometimes, so not walking anyone and pitching to contact in a seven-inning game is a big deal.
“Carter’s a sophomore and that’s his second home run this week. When you have the young kids helping you out like that, that’s a big plus.”
Knoll, who struck out four in his mound stint, and Hart each finished with two hits for the Pirates, who return to action on Monday at 4:30 with an Interstate Eight Conference contest at Plano.