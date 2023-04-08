The Times Area Roundup: Seneca baseball rolls to 15-0 triumph over Beecher

The Seneca baseball team used a 12-run rally in the fourth inning to defeat visiting Beecher 15-0 on Friday afternoon.
The Fighting Irish (4-2) finished with 13 hits, led by three singles and an RBI from Kenny Daggett. Chase Buis (RBI) and Nate Othon (double, three RBIs) each posted two hits, while Casey Clennon knocked in three runs and Zack Sulzberger two. Austin Aldridge, Brady Barla and Aidan Vilcek also recorded RBIs.
Paxton Giertz earned the victory after allowing two hits and two walks and striking out seven in four innings.
Newark 21, Earlville 0 (4 inn.): At Earlville, the Norsemen scored 13 runs in the first inning to jump-start the Little Ten Conference win over the Red Raiders (0-4).
Newark (4-6, 3-0 LTC), which finished with seven hits and took advantage of 11 walks and seven hit batsmen, was led by a single and double each from Joe Martin (four RBIs) and Cole Reibel (two RBIs). Payton Wills had three RBIs, while Jake Kruser and Andrew Stoughton each drove in a pair of runs.
Clay Friestad earned the win, allowing only a single each to Ryan Browder and Garett Cook while walking two and fanning seven in four innings.
Tri-Valley 9, Fieldcrest 6: At Downs, the Vikings scored six runs in the fifth inning to win the Heart of Illinois Conference contest.
Jordan Heider went 4 for 4 with three runs scored for the Knights (1-5, 0-2), while Lucas Anson added two hits and a RBI and Tyler Serna also drove in a run.
Serna (2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K) and Koltin Kearfott (Loss, 3 2/3 IP, 6 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 2 K) shared the mound duties for the visitors.
Morris 11, Sandwich 1: At Sandwich, after the Indians scored in the bottom of the sixth to make it a one-run game, Morris rallied for nine runs in the seventh inning to grab the win.
Chris Barbor recorded the only hit for Sandwich (5-3), while Taylor Adams had the lone RBI. Chance Lange (Loss, 6 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) and Tyler Lissman (1 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K) combined efforts on the hill for the Indians.
SOFTBALL
Newark 19, Earlville 0 (3 inn.): At Earlville, the Norsemen scored eight runs in both the first and third innings in the Little Ten Conference win over the Red Raiders.
Newark (9-0, 3-0) was led by Danica Peshia’s four-hit game, which included a double and three RBIs. Taylor Kruser (two doubles, three RBIs) had three hits, while Kaitlyn Schofield (two doubles, three RBIs), Ryan Williams (RBI), Kate Bromeland (two RBIs) and Peyton Wohead (two RBIs) each had two hits. Kodi Rizzo and Stephanie Snyder added two RBIs apiece.
Schofield didn’t allow a hit or walk, with five strikeouts in three innings to earn the win in the circle.
Morris 4, Serena 2: At Serena, the Huskers scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to close to within one, but couldn’t get any closer.
Maddie Glade had two hits and a RBI for Serena (5-4), while Paisley Twait tripled and Jenna Setchell doubled.
Glade (7 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K) suffered the loss in the circle.
Tri-Valley 10, Fieldcrest 0: At Downs, the Knights (1-4, 1-1) fell to the Vikings in HOIC play.