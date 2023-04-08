Poco a Poco music festival to host benefit sampler concert in Streator

An afternoon of music, art and dessert is being presented this year on behalf of the Poco a Poco music festival, now in its seventh year of providing intensive musical training for area high school-aged youth.

The benefit sampler concert will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Park Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Vermillion St., Streator.

All proceeds will go toward the cost of running the annual festival which, in addition to its training emphasis, provides several free performances for the community to attend. There will be three mini concerts, featuring The Porch Trio, (woodwinds), followed by cello music and ending with a vocal performance. In between, there will be displays of art to view and desserts to sample. The afternoon entertainment is expected to last about 90 minutes.

Talented musicians who will be performing include Sarah Reckmeyer (clarinet), Donna Martin (flute) and Terri McTaggart (bassoon), who comprise The Porch Trio, Chet Lord-Remmert who will play the cello as well as piano, and vocalists Kate Tombaugh and Bob Mangialardi, who will be accompanied by Kathy Tombaugh on piano.

Artwork by Christine Bennett-Weber will be on display, and colorful quilts crafted by the Morning Star quilt group will enhance the performance space.

Tickets are $100 and must be purchased/reserved in advance by emailing info@pocoapoco.org or calling Kate at 309-830-6103. The number of attendees will be limited to the first 30 prepurchased tickets in order to ensure a more intimate setting.