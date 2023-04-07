The Times Area Roundup: WFC baseball, softball finish sweeps of Midland

In rural Streator, the host Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell baseball team scored single runs in the first, second, third, fifth and sixth innings en route to a 5-2 triumph over Midland in Tri-County Conference baseball play Thursday.
Tucker Hill singled, doubled and drove home two WFC runs. Mason Sterling and Connor Dodge added two hits apiece for the Warriors (4-4 overall, 2-2 TCC), who saw Hill (5 IP, 1 ER, 4 K) pitch the win and Carter Ewing (2 IP, 0 R, 3 K) notch the save.
Seneca 5, Henry-Senachwine 2: At Henry, the visiting Fighting Irish (3-2 TCC) earned the Tri-County split.
Paxton Giertz had two hits and drove in three runs, with Austin Aldridge adding a key RBI double late to help his own cause in notching the pitching win (5 IP, 0 ER, 5 K). Aidan Vilcek (2 IP, 1 ER, 3 K) earned the save.
Newark 18, Earlville 0 (4 inn.): At Newark, the host Norsemen dominated right from the start, following up a five-run first inning with 10 tallies in the second of the Little Ten Conference triumph.
Jake Kruser (4 IP, 0 R, 7 K) pitched the one-hit shutout and also drove home a pair of runs. Cole Reibel (three runs), Joe Martin and Payton Wills (two hits) also had two RBIs apiece for Newark.
Aurora Central 8, Serena 1: At Serena, the host Huskers (4-4) trailed throughout the nonconference defeat despite a three-hit, one-RBI day from Carson Baker, snapping their three-game win streak.
Leo Brennan added a pair of hits for Serena, with Baker (4 IP, 2 ER, 5 K) suffering the pitching loss.
Sycamore 7, Ottawa 3: At Sycamore, the visiting Pirates (7-4 overall, 0-2 Interstate 8 Conference) suffered the I-8 sweep, scoring first but trailing from the third inning onward.
Ryan Chamberlain blasted a three-run homer for Ottawa, with Huston Hart adding a pair of singles in support of starting and losing pitcher Rylan Dorsey (4 IP, 4 ER, 3 K).
Softball
Sandwich 21, Rochelle 3 (6 inn.): At Rochelle, a 12-run top of the sixth capped off the win for the visiting Indians (5-3 overall, 1-1 Interstate 8).
Aubrey Cyr (6 IP, 2 ER, 9 K) earned the pitching win, while offensively standouts included Jillian Ashley (three hits, two RBIs), Gianna Madrigal (home run, four RBIs), Allison Olson (five hits, three RBIs), Breanna Sexton (two hits, four RBIs) and Alexis Sexton (two hits, two RBIs).
Seneca 6, Henry-Senachwine 0: At Henry, the visiting Irish (8-1, 4-0) recorded the Tri-County Conference win behind a one-hit, no-walk shutout from Tessa Krull (5 IP, 0 R, 9 K) and three RBIs without a hit (groundout, squeeze bunt, sacrifice fly) courtesy of Audry McNabb.
Sam Vandevelde had three hits and an RBI as well for Seneca.
WFC 16, Midland 1: At rural Streator, the host Warriors (5-4 overall, 2-2 Tri-County) swept the conference series, propelled by a 14-run second inning.
Ella Derossett (two hits, two RBIs), Shae Simons (three RBIs) and Emma Highland (triple, RBI) starred for the Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell offense in support of winning pitcher Kortney Harms (4 IP, 1 ER, 4 K).
Newark 15, Earlville 0 (4 inn.): At Newark, the host Norsemen improved to 8-0 on the season with the Little Ten Conference triumph.
Bre Dixon (three hits, three runs, three RBIs) and Kodi Rizzo (two hits, two runs, two RBIs) both homered for Newark, while Taylor Kruser added three hits and four runs batted in support of winning pitcher Rizzo (4 IP, 0 R, 10 K), who tossed a no-hit shutout.
St. Francis 5, Serena 2: At Serena, the host Huskers (5-3) were dealt the defeat thanks to a three-run fifth for St. Francis breaking a tie ballgame.
Alexis Linder drove home a run for Serena, with Paisley Twait singling and doubling in support of starting pitcher Jenna Setchell (4 IP, 2 ER, 3 K) and reliever Maddie Glade (3 IP, 3 ER, 1 K).
Track and field
Sandwich sweeps own four-school meet: At Sandwich, the host Indians picked up the girls and boys victories in a four-team meet, with Newark finishing runner-up in both.
Winners in boys events from area teams included: Somonauk — Tanner Daniels (13.14 seconds in the 100) and Landin Stillwell (5:21.51 in the 1,600; 12:34.31 in the 3,200); Sandwich _ Simeion Harris (23.64 in the 200, 5.55 meters in the long jump), Wyatt Miller (55.97 in the 400), Max Cryer (2:04.06 in the 800), Dylan Young (17.01 in the 110 hurdles), the 4x100 relay team (48.07), the 4x200 relay team (1:35.06), the 4x400. relay team (3:45.07), Daniel Reedy (3.63 meters in the shot put; 9.83 in the discus); and Newark — the 4x800 relay team (10:24.66) and Zach Carlson (1.89 in the high jump; 11.56 in the triple jump).
Champions in the girls meet included: Sandwich — Miya Klossing (7.88 in the triple jump), Claire Allen (3.37 in the shot out, 11.23 in the discus), the 4x400 (4:34.02), 4x200 (2:07.66) and 4x800 (10:35.34) relay teams; Newark — Addison Ness (4.46 in the long jump), Tess Carlson (2.90 in the pole vault, 55.41 in the 300 hurdles), Kiara Wesseh (1.58 in the high jump, 15.72 in the 100 hurdles, 27.22 in the 200, 12.86 in the 100), Madison Sittler (2:53.49 in the 800) and the 4x100 relay team (55.42); and Somonauk — Morgan Morris (18:29.28 in the 3,200) and Ellie Wiegman (7:52.06 in the 1,600).
Pierce wins four events: At Pontiac on Wednesday, Abby Pierce scored four victories for the Streator girls team.
Pierce won the 100 (13.18 seconds), 200 (28.17), 100 hurdles (17.28) and the 300 hurdles (50.76).