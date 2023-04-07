Police blotter: April 7, 2023

Kim K. Daul, 66, of Mendota, was charged by Mendota police with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of First Avenue and Fourth Street. A passenger, Angela K. Ultch, 56, of Mendota was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mitchell J. Male, 40, of La Salle, was charged by Mendota police with driving while suspended at 6:36 a.m. Thursday at 12th Street and Third Avenue.
Bryce E. Crose, 23, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with driving while revoked and no insurance at 7:43 a.m. Thursday at Fourth and Fulton streets.
Julie A. Plut, 41, of Peru, was charged by Peru police for dog running at large at 10:23 p.m. Wednesday at 10th and Putnam streets.
Jewel A. Buckman, 47, of Princeton, was charged by Peru police with driving while revoked and was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while revoked) at 10:28 a.m. Wednesday at May Road and Route 251.
Maurice R. Martin, 48, homeless, was picked up by Peru police on a La Salle County warrant for a probation violation at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at Seventh Street and Monks Avenue.
Julia N. Mendez, 39, of Streator, was picked up by Streator police on failure-to-appear warrants from Grundy County (driving while suspended) and Will County (driving while revoked) in the 400 block of West Grant Street. She was taken to La Salle County Jail early Friday.
Michael C. Davis, 36, homeless, was picked up by Streator police on La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (forgery) in the 900 block of East Livingston Street.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.