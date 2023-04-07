Ottawa Odd Fellows kick off 175th year

The Independent Order of Odd Fellows Ottawa Lodge 41 recently hosted a regional meeting to kick off its 175th year.

There were 74 members were in attendance, including 11 new members that received the ritualistic degrees of the order.

The Independent Order of Odd Fellows is a not-for-profit fraternal organization that supports local people and families in need. It is a non-political, non-sectarian group and accepts adults regardless of race, gender or beliefs. Ottawa 41 meets 7 p.m., dinner at 6, on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, at 1660 N 2501st Road, across from Pine Hills golf course. The public is welcome.