Ottawa man arrested after police say he was selling drugs from his house

An Ottawa man was arrested Thursday after police said they investigated drug sales from his residence on at 524 E. Marquette St.
Joseph Reynolds, 50, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (cocaine), a Class 1 felony; unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony; and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony.
Reynolds was taken to the La Salle County Jail where bond was set at $1 million, with 10% to apply.
Reynolds faces a possible sentence of four to 15 years in prison, if convicted of the most serious offense.
The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team executed a search warrant with the assistance of the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and the Ottawa Police Department. Within the residence, Agents located purported cocaine, purported cannabis, United States Currency suspected to be involved in the sale of narcotics, along with several items associated with the packaging and sale of narcotics.
At the time of his arrest Reynolds was on probation in La Salle County after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in June 2022.