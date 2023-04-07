Marseilles man gets 3 years for forcing woman to inhale gas fumes

A Marseilles man pleaded guilty to aggravated battery – for forcing a disabled family member to inhale gas fumes – and was sentenced to three years in prison.
Paul E. Hawkins, 38, was scheduled for jury trial next week. At an unscheduled hearing Tuesday, however, Hawkins appeared in La Salle County Circuit Court, entered a guilty plea and accepted a prison term just a year more than the statutory minimum.
Hawkins was charged Oct. 29, 2021, at a location in Marseilles where he “poured a large amount of gasoline into the bedroom and residence of (the victim) and then stood over her holding a lighter in his hand. He would not allow her to leave the bedroom, causing her to inhale and ingest gasoline fumes,” according to court records.
How much time Hawkins must serve still needs to be computed.
While Hawkins has about 500 days credit for time served, the Illinois Department of Corrections shows he was paroled in 2020 after serving a portion of a 9-year sentence for robbery and theft, also from La Salle County. Hawkins might have to complete the time on those counts atop the sentence handed down Tuesday.