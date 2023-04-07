La Salle County to offer $250,000 in scholarships to fill work shortage areas

Applications for the La Salle County American Rescue Plan Act Scholarship for the 2023-2024 school year are now available on the La Salle, Marshall, Putnam County Regional Regional Office website at www.roe35.org.

Applications may also be picked up at Regional Office of Education in the downtown courthouse, 119 W. Madison St., Room 102, Ottawa. Applications for the scholarship must be completed in their entirety and must be received by 3:30 p.m. June 16.

The La Salle County Board is providing this scholarship to help fill countywide shortage work areas.

There are three types of scholarships available. Illinois Valley Community College will be identifying prospective students and students already enrolled to provide $250,000 of financial assistance for school programs that are in shortage work areas for the region. These include certified nursing assistant, emergency medical technician paramedic, licensed practical nurse, and registered nurse programs.

Reverse scholarships to mental health professionals that can document work in the county also are available; requirements include working for a year from time of application in the county and documentation of college debt.

There are $150,000 dollars available for this scholarship. Lastly, $100,000 is available to college students that may be completing a license in social work and mental health professions over the next two years or students interested in pursuing other short term certifications or degrees in health care fields not offered at IVCC.

Scholarships will be awarded this summer with college funding beginning for the fall semester. Contact Jessica Haywood at the Regional Office of Education with any questions. She is available at jhaywood@roe35.org or at 815-434-0780.