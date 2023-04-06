The Times Area Roundup: Hougas, Stecken lead Seneca softball past Hall

At Seneca, the Seneca Fighting Irish used a grand slam by Neely Hougas in the first inning and a one-hitter from Camryn Stecken to roll past Hall 13-0 on Wednesday.
Hougas’ slam highlighted a five-run first to set the stage for Stecken, who struck out 11 without a walk and gave up only one hit in the five-inning win. The pitcher also clubbed a double and a single and drove in a run for Seneca (7-1).
Kennedy Hartwig went 2 for 2 with two runs, and Alyssa Zellers was 1 for 2 with a triple and an RBI.
Newark 18, Westmont 0 (4 inn.): At Newark, the Norsemen scored 13 runs in the first inning, allowing Taylor Kruser (4 IP, 12 K, 1 BB) to breeze to the win in the circle.
Pacing the offense were Kruser (3 R, 3 RBIs) with three hits, while Ryan Williams (4 RBIs) and Bre Dixon (HR, 4 RBIs) each added two hits. Kodi Rizzo (3B, RBI), Kaitlyn Schofield (3 R, 3 RBIs), Danica Peshia (2 R, 2 RBIs) also contributed to the 14-hit attack.
Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 10, Lexington 5: At Flanagan, Emma Highland smacked a double and two singles, driving in three runs as the Warriors claimed the nonconference win.
Shae Simons (7 IP, 5 R, 2 ER, 6 H, 14 K, 2 BB) went the distance in the circle for the win, made possible by three runs in the third and fourth innings.
St. Francis 10, Somonauk/HBR/Leland 4: At Wheaton, the Bobcats took a 4-3 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning before the Spartans took the lead for good.
Taking the pitching loss was Bre VerCautren (7 IP, 10 R, 6 ER, 9 H, 8 K, 3 BB), despite tagging three hits (2B, R) in her own cause. Felicity Thornton chipped in two hits and Kammy Ambler had a double.
Baseball
Marquette 13, Evergreen Park 2: At Evergreen Park, the Crusaders trailed 2-0 through two innings but scored three in the third and seven in the fourth on their way to the win over the Class 3A Mustangs.
Tommy Durdan led the Crusaders by going 4 for 4, while Krew Bond (2B) added two hits, three runs and four RBIs. Logan Nelson, Sam Mitre, Charlie Mullen (2 for 4) and Ethan Price (2B) each collected two RBIs for Marquette (9-1).
Nelson (4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 K, 3 BB) picked up the win, with Bond (2 K, 1 BB) pitching the last inning.
Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 12, Lexington 8: At Flanagan, the Warriors made a seven-run first inning stand up for the nonconference win, led by three hits by Eric Miramontes (RBI).
Carter Ewing added a double and single, while Mason Sterling (3 R), Tucker Hill (3 R, 2 RBIs) and winning pitcher Ethan Schumm (2B, 2 RBIs) had two hits each. Schumm (4 IP, 3 ER, 4 K, 5 BB) and Sterling (3 IP, 4 ER, 1 K, 1 BB) gave up 11 hits.
Eureka 15, Fieldcrest 4: At Minonk, the Knights gave up seven runs in the first inning and managed only five hits the rest of the way in the Heart of Illinois Conference loss.
Ejay Johnson and Blake Ramsey each had an RBI in support of losing pitcher Jordan Heider (0.1 IP, 7 R, 2 ER, 1 BB). Lucas Anson, Eli Gerdes and Koltin Kearfott saw mound duty in the loss.