Streator free lunch set at Park Place

A free lunch program is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Saturday April 8, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator.

The meal will be hosted by State Farm Insurance Streator, owned and operated by Theresa Solon. The menu will be barbecue, chips, coleslaw, dessert, lemonade and coffee.

The free lunch program is sponsored by Deacons of Park Place and Hardscrabble Lions Club of Streator. The meal is free to anyone.

If you would be interested in joining the Streator Hardscrabble Lions, contact Kathy Huey for more information at 815-822-3750.