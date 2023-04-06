Streator Fest announces its musical lineup, headlined by Warrant, Tracy Lawrence

Country musician Tracy Lawrence and 80s rock band Warrant will headline the four-day Streator Fest this summer at Northpoint Plaza.

The festival, which was traditionally conducted around Independence Day, was moved to the first weekend of August in an effort to maintain its quality.

Tracy Lawrence will perform Friday, Aug. 4; then the next night Warrant will take the stage. Additionally, Too Hype Crew, a hip hop tribute band, will headline entertainment Thursday, Aug. 3, and Brushville, a rock and country band, will cap off the festival’s live music Sunday, Aug. 6.

Warrant is best known for its hit songs “Heaven,” which reached No. 1 in Rolling Stone and No. 2 on the Billboards Top 100, and “Cherry Pie.”

The Bullet Boys, a hard rock and glam rock band popular in the late 80s, early 90s; Siin, a Chicago rock band, and Streator’s own 80s Bush will fill out the live entertainment Aug. 4, ahead of Warrant.

Tracy Lawrence has charted 40 singles and released two double platinum albums. Eight of his songs “Sticks and Stones,” “Alibis,” “Can’t Break it to My Heart,” “My Second Home,” “If the Good Die Young,” “Texas Tornado,” “Time Marches On” and “Find Out Who Your Friends Are” reached No. 1 on the country charts.

Taking the stage before Tracy Lawrence on Aug. 4 will be singer-songwriter Kendell Marvel, who wrote Jamey Johnson’s Grammy-nominated “That Lonesome Song,” along with songs for Chris Stapleton, as well as Silver Lake, a country band from Decatur, Illinois.

Nashville-based singer Kaylyn Pace will open for Brushville on Aug. 6, and Michael Jackson impersonator Rico MJ will take the stage prior to Too Hype Crew on Aug. 3.

The stage will once again be set up at Northpoint Plaza, along with a bigger carnival, Fantasy Amusements, of Arlington Heights, which provides the rides for the McLean County and Kane County fairs. There will be more than a dozen food and retail vendors.

The fireworks display from J&M Display is scheduled Aug. 5 at Anderson Fields Golf Course, and will be viewable from Northpoint Plaza.

General admission is free to all shows. VIP Party Pit Passes are available for each night, as well as a four-day pass. To buy tickets, go to www.streatorfest.com