Police blotter: April 6, 2023

Jason Mantzke, 27, of Ottawa, was picked up by Ottawa police on a parole warrant Sunday at a location in the 900 block of Chestnut Street.
Cecil McAdams, 57, of Ottawa, was picked up by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday at a location in the 1600 block of Mulberry Street, Ottawa.
Sheila Mayhew, 51, of Ottawa, was picked up by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) at 4:32 a.m. Wednesday at a location in the 500 block of East Joliet Street, Ottawa.
Michael Grogan-Ceh, 19, of Ottawa, was picked up by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (domestic batter) at 4:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of West Madison Street.
Dawn Mueller, 43, of Ancona, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with unlawful use of electric communication device at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday on Routes 23 and 18 in Streator.
Rebecca Anderson, 40, of Ottawa, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with unlawful use of electric communication device at 1:48 p.m. Wednesday on Route 23 at Oakley Avenue in Streator.
Lucinda Perkins, 45, of Ottawa, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with unlawful use of electronic communication device at 2:39 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 6 at Rout 23 in Ottawa.
Cristy Cooper, 28, of Ottawa, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with unlawful use of electronic communication device at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday on Route 23 and Main Street in Ottawa.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.