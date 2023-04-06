Ottawa basement fire caused by electrical incident, fire chief says

Ottawa firefighters extinguished a fire Wednesday night that originated from the finished area of a basement of a home on the 1400 block of West Lafayette Street.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the single-story residence when they responded at 6:38 p.m. Thursday, said Ottawa Fire Chief Brian Bressner in a news release.

Crews entered the structure and found heavy fire in the kitchen extending into the basement. The fire was declared under control at 6:55 p.m., Bressner said.

The cause of the fire is accidental/electrical, the chief said. No injuries were reported.

Ottawa Fire Department was assisted by Ottawa Police Department, Naplate Fire Department, Wallace Fire Department, Ottawa Water Department, Nicor, and Ameren.