April 06, 2023
Shaw Local
Ottawa basement fire caused by electrical incident, fire chief says

Fire controlled in less than 20 minutes

By Derek Barichello
Ottawa firefighters extinguished a fire Wednesday night that originated from the finished area of a basement of a home on the 1400 block of West Lafayette Street.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the single-story residence when they responded at 6:38 p.m. Thursday, said Ottawa Fire Chief Brian Bressner in a news release.

Crews entered the structure and found heavy fire in the kitchen extending into the basement. The fire was declared under control at 6:55 p.m., Bressner said.

The cause of the fire is accidental/electrical, the chief said. No injuries were reported.

Ottawa Fire Department was assisted by Ottawa Police Department, Naplate Fire Department, Wallace Fire Department, Ottawa Water Department, Nicor, and Ameren.