The Times Baseball Notebook: Crusaders’ bats hot; Bulldogs’ not, but they’re winning

Last spring, the Marquette baseball squad scored 20 runs in the first two innings of their season opener against St. Bede and went on to a 32-4 record and third place in Class 1A.
In this year’s first game, the Crusaders managed just two hits and one run in a 3-1 loss to a tough Coal City ballclub.
They’ve been making up for that disparity ever since.
Since that loss, coach Todd Hopkins’ squad has been on fire, outscoring opponents by a combined score of 67-13 and showing the dominance that makes them a threat to bring home their fourth state trophy in the last four IHSA postseasons.
With nearly the entire pitching staff returning from last year’s club, a team that posted a 1.63 ERA, pitching was not expected to be a problem, and it hasn’t been. Starting pitchers Taylor Waldron, Aiden Thompson, Logan Nelson and Carson Zellers have been as predicted for a staff that has allowed just five earned runs heading into play Wednesday.
But the batting order – now without twins Beau and Brady Ewers, Hayden McKenna and transfer Julian Alexander – had question marks.
Those questions have been answered with a team average of .376 so far and no fewer than three of the current position players hitting in the .500 range. Those are Tommy Durdan .517 (14 RBI, 7 R), Krew Bond .500 (9 RBI, 8 R) and Logan Nelson .500 (11 RBI, 7 R), with Ethan Price up to .411 (9 RBI).
Last year’s leading hitter, Sam Mitre (.260, 8 RBI), and postseason hero Charlie Mullen (.368, 6 RBI) are off to slower starts but still making good contact at the plate.
“We just needed to play, and that’s coming here real soon,” MA coach Todd Hopkins said. “The kid from Coal City in the first game was tough, no question, so we’ve seen some good pitching, and we’re gonna see a lot more. We’ll see how we do against them.”
Streator pitching shuts down Peotone again
The Streator Bulldogs moved to 5-2-1 on the season and 3-1 in the Illinois Central Eight, thanks to their first league sweep of the season with a 3-0 home win over Peotone on Tuesday.
Pitching was again the key for coach Beau Albert’s squad, this time from Landon Muntz, who went the seven-inning distance with seven strikeouts and only two hits allowed. Just two days before, it was Matt Williamson who turned in an even flashier two-hit win over the Tigers, striking out a season-best 13 in a 7-1 decision at Peotone.
The Bulldogs bats have been relatively quiet, but more often than not the Bulldogs have pitched and defensed their way past the slow offensive start.
“We’re just struggling a little bit right now, not coming up with the timely hits,” Streator coach Beau Albert said after Tuesday’s win. " Luckily we’ve got three days to get it fixed.”
After a 10 a.m. Saturday doubleheader against Rochelle, the Bulldogs jump back into the ICE against Wilmington, at home Monday and there Tuesday.
Quality competition preparing Newark
Coming off a 21-8 season, Newark coach Josh Cooper isn’t the least bit concerned about his club’s 2-6 start, because he’s looking at the bigger picture.
A casual glance at those results would show Newark struggling somewhat at the plate, scoring only five runs in their first three games, losses to Aurora Central Catholic (10-3), Marquette (17-2) and North Boone (16-0).
But now the Norsemen having rebounded behind the top three in the order – seniors Jake Kruser, Cole Reibel and Joe Martin, hitting around .400, .400 and .500, respectively – to average 5.6 runs per contest for the season. They averaged 8.2 runs last spring.
It appears that despite a solid start by pitching ace Martin (bound for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville), there’s been a little more difficulty for the mound staff that’s surrendered an uncharacteristic 11.87 runs a game. Not all of those are earned runs, as the Norsemen have also had some issues in the field.
The coach sees the adversity as something that could build the team’s character as it enters Little Ten Conference play seeking its third title in a row.
“I’m not super concerned about what our record looks like now. I am concerned about getting these guys ready for what’s to come, first the conference, then the postseason,” Cooper said. “We’ve been fortunate enough to schedule a bunch of good teams, teams like Marquette, who we saw in the regional last year and may again this year, and Morris, which is a good 3A program, and Byron from 2A. And this weekend we play Putnam County, a good school about our size. I’m loving the good competition.
“The big thing I’ve told the kids is to not let this start define our season. Look at it as a chance to play some really good schools. … For the younger kids in the program, it’s a trial by fire, but that competition is good for them to see.”
Ottawa takes city series from Plainfield
The Ottawa Pirates completed their season series against the city of Plainfield with a 2-1 record, thanks to Payton Knoll’s two-hit, seven-strikeout mound performance in Tuesday’s 10-0 victory over Plainfield East.
The Pirates had defeated Plainfield South 8-3 back on March 24, but fell to Plainfield Central 12-2 on the road March 27. The latter game was supposed to be in Ottawa, but weather forced the move north.