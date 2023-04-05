The Times Area Roundup: Marquette baseball tops Roanoke-Benson again

At Roanoke, the Marquette Crusaders stayed red hot, scoring nine runs in the second inning and besting Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 12-5 in Tri-County Conference play Tuesday.
Ethan Price (2 R, HR, 3 RBIs), Tommy Durdan (3 R, 2B, 2 RBIs) and Logan Nelson (2 R, 2B, RBIs) each collected two hits, while Krew Bond (2 RBIs) and Alec Novotney each chipped in a double. Aiden Thompson, Carson Zellers, Ryan Peterson, Durdan (win) and Alex Graham combined for a six-hitter on the mound.
Ottawa 10, Plainfield East 0: At Ottawa’s King Field, Payton Knoll (5 IP, 7 K) picked up the win with a two-hit shutout in a game scheduled only a few hours before first pitch.
Knoll added two hits to his cause, as did Ryan Chamberlain (3 RBIs) and Connor Price. Huston Hart chipped in a hit and two RBIs for the Pirates (7-3), who visit Sycamore on Wednesday.
Henry-Senachwine 12, Seneca 2: At Seneca, the Mallards scored in each of the last four innings to take down the Irish in Tri-County Conference action.
The home team managed only singles by Paxton Giertz, Nate Othon, Austin Aldridge (RBI) and Kenny Daggett and an RBI by Casey Clennon in support of losing pitcher Calvin Maierhofer (4.1 IP, 5 ER, 10 H, 4 K, 2 BB) and relievers Clennon and Daggett.
Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 4, Midland 3: At rural Varna, the Warriors posted two runs in the top of the seventh to take the Tri-County Conference decision. The rally made a winner of Carter Ewing, on in relief of starter Reed Frazier (6 IP, 3 R, 1 ER, 12 K, 4 BB), whose single drove in the final run.
Eric Miramontes had a double among six hits for WFC (2-4).
Serena 10, Leland 0 (5 inn.): At Serena, Hunter Staton (5 K) went the first four innings and Hudson Stafford (2 K) the last as they combined to no-hit the Panthers in Little Ten Conference action.
Connor Baker (3 R, 2B, RBI) had three hits, Stafford (RBI) two and Todd Smith and Leo Brennan a double each for the Huskers.
Mitchell Henne suffered the loss for Leland.
Softball
Seneca 11, Henry-Senachwine 0 (5 inn.): At Seneca, the Fighting Irish improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the Tri-County Conference behind the two-hit, 11-strikeout shutout pitching of Tessa Krull. Krull also added her first career homer and three RBIs.
Sam Vandevelde (2 R, RBI) went 3 for 3, and Camryn Stecken (first HR, 5 RBIs) and Neely Hougas (2B, 3B 2 RBI) each had two hits as Seneca scored five runs in the first and six in the third.
Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 17, Midland 2: At rural Varna, a nine-run third inning led the Warriors to the Tri-County Conference win, led by 3-for-3 performances by Ella Derossett (3 R, 3 RBIs) and Kortney Harms (2R, 2B, 3 RBIs).
Shae Simons (2 IP, 0 R, 6K) and Harms (2 IP, 2 R, 3 K) shared the work in the circle.
Track and field
Streator 127, Putnam County 44: At Granville, Streator’s Kody Danko took part in four first places to lead the Bulldog boys to the victory. Danko won the 200 (24.98 seconds), 400 (52.95) and 3,200 (10:46.22) and in the 4x400 relay with Aneefy Ford, Collin Jeffries and Chance Robart (3:54.27).
Taking first on the track for Streator were Robart in the 100 (13.02), Chase Lane the 800 (2:40.10), Tyler Legeralde the 100 hurdles (18.93) and LayZeric Moton the 300 hurdles (49.94). In the relays, first went to 4x100 relay of Robart, Darius White, Jeffries and Aneefy Ford (46.56) and the 4x200 relay of Jon Davis, Cooper Sharisky, Garritt Benstine and Sam Seaton (1:47.21)
Field event victories went to Manuel Nieto in the shot put (12.13 meters) and the discus (36.39), Riley Stevens in the high jump (1.67), White in the long jump (5.44) and Seaton the triple jump (10.87).
Seneca girls, boys win at Clinton: At Clinton, Anna Bruno captured first place in three individual events to pace the Irish girls, taking the 200 (26.35), 400 (1:01.59) and long jump (4.88 meters) as Seneca totaled 219 points to beat Tolono Unity, Clinton and Argenta Oreana. Winning two events were Teegan Johnson in the pole vault (3.35) and the triple jump (9.52) and Evelyn O’Connor the 800 (2:25.69) and 1,600 (2:25.69). Lily Muller won the 3,200 (13:48.26).
Also for Seneca, the 4x100 of Faith Baker, Fallon Hamilton, Gabi Maxwell and Shan Balandang (1:02.77) and the 4x800 relay of Ashley Alsvig, Natalie Misener, Evelyn O’Connor and Riley Sandburg (11:23.47) were victors.
For the Irish boys, who posted 173 points to edge the same three schools, Nate Sprinkel won twice, in the 110 hurdles (17.95) and 300 hurdles (46.04). Other firsts went to Chris Poyner in the 1,600 (5:12.62), Sam Churchill the pole vault (3.51) and the throwers 4x100 relay of Alex Bogner, Carter Thomas, Clinton Darling and Chris Peura (52.76).
Fieldcrest solid at Bureau Valley: At Manlius on Monday, the Fieldcrest Knights saw Angel Serna claim first place in the girls 100 hurdles (1:00).
Jozia Johnson placed second in the boys 100 (12.02), as did the girls 4x200 relay of Kalla Burns, Kyra Cunningham, Angel Serna and Alannah Haley (2:07) and the boys 4x200 of Hunter Cain, Michael Beckett, Nolan Sutherland and Johnson (1:53).