Reading ambulance referendum to pass by a wide margin

Taxpayers of the Reading Fire Protection District agreed by a wide margin to increase property taxes to support a 911 ambulance agreement with neighboring Streator.

Voters within the fire district were asked for what amounts to about an additional $100 on a $100,000 property, $200 for a $200,000 property and $250 for a $250,000 property in the first year the tax goes into effect.

The tax will be earmarked strictly to pay for the ambulance service.

There 504 voters who said yes to the referendum and 126 that said no across the two-county district, according to unofficial vote totals.

Beginning in February and going into operation in October, neighboring Streator opted to start its own 911 ambulance service rather than pay a subsidized payment to the private provider Advanced Medical Transport. Prior to then, AMT was not subsidized with taxpayer funds.

While AMT primarily served Streator’s city limits, it also provided 911 ambulance service to the Reading Fire Protection District, among other neighboring districts, including Long Point, Allen Township and Cornell.

Streator is providing 911 ambulance service currently under a discounted rate, but it would have been able to opt out of the arrangement if the fire protection district didn’t pass the referendum.

Reading district taxpayers will pay the special tax across four years. Reading fire officials estimate taxpayers will pay an added $6 on a $100,000 property, $12 on a $200,000 property and $15 on a $250,000 property in the second year of the tax; an added $6.36 on a $100,000 property, $12.72 on a $200,000 property and $15.90 on a $250,000 property in the third year of the tax; and an added $6.74 on a $100,000 property, $13.48 on a $200,000 property and $16.85 on a $250,000 property in the fourth year.