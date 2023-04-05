Police blotter: April 5, 2023

Steven Coble, 34, of La Salle, was charged by La Salle police with domestic battery at 8:38 a.m. Monday in his residence.
Justin A. Francis, 32, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while revoked and resisting arrest Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Jefferson Street.
Elizabeth Underwood, 41, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with domestic battery Tuesday at 301 W. Lafayette St.
Trevon T. Marshall, 30, homeless, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (DUI) Tuesday in the 100 block of West Joliet Street.
Megan E. Sisk, 29, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis by a driver Wednesday at Center and State streets.
Juan J. Tellez, 37, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with battery at 1:11 p.m. Tuesday in his residence.
Richard T. Travis, 23, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with a city ordinance violation for abandoned vehicle at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Kyle J. Schlegle, 32, of Putnam, was charged by Peru police with retail theft ($50-$100) at 10:57 a.m. Tuesday at Hy-Vee.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.